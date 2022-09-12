 Skip to content

DEADCRAFT update for 12 September 2022

DEADCRAFT Ver. 1.02 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a new update for DEADCRAFT that addresses the following issue:

  • Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur during the mission "Gene and Reid."

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702261
