v0.19.09 Early Access 🐦

Short range release for very important additions~
- Every CG scene has now its animated replacement!
- Every NPC race that can be sexed has its own animation!
Size: 286.1 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Slime Princess NSFW Animation #5 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Slime Princess
ːswirliesː Bird NPCs NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked Battlefuck triggers and added popups to show the progression towards it
ːswirliesː The crystals inside the Kobold Mines' chamber now reset overnight
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Moth Princess THICC form naked and dressed portraits being inverted
ːswirliesː Fixed Grenilla fight in the Sewer not starting on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Animation Unlock Cheat not unlocking Salizzie/Fairy Princess/Spritz NSFW animations
ːswirliesː Fixed Slime NSFW animation #4 not playing during battlefucks
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong portrait being shown for Goblin Auction Courtesan on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed male Holstaur Progeny headpieces position
ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ crashes
ːswirliesː Fixed Birdcage's harlot NPC being bangable forever
ːswirliesː Fixed Battlefuck damage multiplier not resetting after breaking free / getting KOd
ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Human / Slime / Harvest / Dog / Goblin Princess being able to revert from their SUCC form when the effect of certain items (Cursed Porgy Meat, Cheap Drinks...) expires
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form always reverting overnight
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form changing to Gremlin form after drinking one of the cheap drinks
ːswirliesː Fixed Faun Princess not checking correctly the race of some of the Progeny in the Tavern (the not randomized ones like Minny, David the Degenerate...)
