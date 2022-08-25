v0.19.09 Early Access 🐦

Short range release for very important additions~

Every CG scene has now its animated replacement!

Every NPC race that can be sexed has its own animation!

Size: 286.1 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Slime Princess NSFW Animation #5 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Slime Princess

ːswirliesː Bird NPCs NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Reworked Battlefuck triggers and added popups to show the progression towards it

ːswirliesː The crystals inside the Kobold Mines' chamber now reset overnight

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth Princess THICC form naked and dressed portraits being inverted

ːswirliesː Fixed Grenilla fight in the Sewer not starting on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Animation Unlock Cheat not unlocking Salizzie/Fairy Princess/Spritz NSFW animations

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime NSFW animation #4 not playing during battlefucks

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong portrait being shown for Goblin Auction Courtesan on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed male Holstaur Progeny headpieces position

ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed Birdcage's harlot NPC being bangable forever

ːswirliesː Fixed Battlefuck damage multiplier not resetting after breaking free / getting KOd

ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Human / Slime / Harvest / Dog / Goblin Princess being able to revert from their SUCC form when the effect of certain items (Cursed Porgy Meat, Cheap Drinks...) expires

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form always reverting overnight

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form changing to Gremlin form after drinking one of the cheap drinks

ːswirliesː Fixed Faun Princess not checking correctly the race of some of the Progeny in the Tavern (the not randomized ones like Minny, David the Degenerate...)