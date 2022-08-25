 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9385974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased stamina recovery rate
  • Goblin Staff re-worked, now it deals less damage and applies wind resistance down, and it has wind orb skill which deals decent wind damage
  • Health and Mana Potion blessings from the shop no longer crash game
  • no longer showing poise damage on the weapon descriptions

