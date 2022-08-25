- Increased stamina recovery rate
- Goblin Staff re-worked, now it deals less damage and applies wind resistance down, and it has wind orb skill which deals decent wind damage
- Health and Mana Potion blessings from the shop no longer crash game
- no longer showing poise damage on the weapon descriptions
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 25 August 2022
Patch 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update