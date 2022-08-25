v7.0.4: Extra custom mode option, QoL, bug fixes

Summary:
- New Custom Mode option
- QoL
- Bug fixes
Detail:
-
New Custom Mode option
-
The previous custom mode setting can be stored.
-
The King’s faction can be assigned. Psycho King and Neutral King can be randomly spawned in starting.
-
The first Unseen member can be Assassin.
-
The maximum number of starting Evil members is removed. (But Mastermind/Cult Leader can't convert until less than 3/4 members)
-
Extra faction option: Non-Evil
-
Extra role option: random role of assigned type. For example, the Random Killer of the Blue Dragon will be assigned a random role with the Killer type in the random pool.
-
Extra option in the rule settings: Neutral Killers can win together, Maximum same role
-
Some unique roles can be assigned more than one: Assassin, Hunter
-
*If it assigns two or more starting Assassins, then Assassin will not be promoted as Mastermind.
-
-
QoL
- Update the scene of Unseen room and Cult room at night
-
Bug fixes
- Fix custom mode can not choose Inquisitor.
- Fix the body missing when death recap of multiple deaths
- Fix the Mercenary can not get the bonus gp from extra brilders
