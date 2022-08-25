 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 25 August 2022

v7.0.4: Extra custom mode option, QoL, bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • New Custom Mode option
  • QoL
  • Bug fixes
Detail:

  • New Custom Mode option

    • The previous custom mode setting can be stored.

    • The King’s faction can be assigned. Psycho King and Neutral King can be randomly spawned in starting.

    • The first Unseen member can be Assassin.

    • The maximum number of starting Evil members is removed. (But Mastermind/Cult Leader can't convert until less than 3/4 members)

    • Extra faction option: Non-Evil

    • Extra role option: random role of assigned type. For example, the Random Killer of the Blue Dragon will be assigned a random role with the Killer type in the random pool.

    • Extra option in the rule settings: Neutral Killers can win together, Maximum same role

    • Some unique roles can be assigned more than one: Assassin, Hunter

    • *If it assigns two or more starting Assassins, then Assassin will not be promoted as Mastermind.

  • QoL

    • Update the scene of Unseen room and Cult room at night

  • Bug fixes

    • Fix custom mode can not choose Inquisitor.
    • Fix the body missing when death recap of multiple deaths
    • Fix the Mercenary can not get the bonus gp from extra brilders

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
