v7.0.4: Extra custom mode option, QoL, bug fixes

New Custom Mode option

The previous custom mode setting can be stored.

The King’s faction can be assigned. Psycho King and Neutral King can be randomly spawned in starting.

The first Unseen member can be Assassin.

The maximum number of starting Evil members is removed. (But Mastermind/Cult Leader can't convert until less than 3/4 members)

Extra faction option: Non-Evil

Extra role option: random role of assigned type. For example, the Random Killer of the Blue Dragon will be assigned a random role with the Killer type in the random pool.

Extra option in the rule settings: Neutral Killers can win together, Maximum same role

Some unique roles can be assigned more than one: Assassin, Hunter