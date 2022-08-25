[UPDATE] 2022.08.25 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
- The magic aiming viewpoint changes slightly further than before.
- You can now see a wider range of vision when you aim at magic.
Dungeon reward items changed individually for acquisition.
- Reward items are dropped according to the number of people, and items assigned to other users cannot be acquired.
- A notificaion message is added.
- If you visit The Nameless Tower for the first time, you can see the information about the tower.
- If you arrive at the dock for the first time, you can see the ship's instructions.
Fire duration time in Desert Ruins dungeons increases.
The item will be modified to float on the water so that you can get the item by swimming.
The recently equipped shield information will be changed to remain after reconnecting.
Position of Serious Cook NPC in Darkess area is adjusted.
The spawning position of the Troll is adjusted.
Some terrain has been modified.
The stone-throwing skill used by the Rock Golem and Forest Guardian slightly lowers the explosion range.
Fixed bugs
- We fixed the problem that the achievement of the Darkess area was not 100% during the multiple rounds.
- Fixed an issue where the image of the necklace and ring was reversed in the inventory UI.
- We have fixed the problem of re-entry processing when moving to a specific location in the Elf Queen battle.
- The problem that the skeleton portal did not disappear in multi-play is fixed.
