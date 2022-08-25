 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 25 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.25 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update
  • The magic aiming viewpoint changes slightly further than before.
  • You can now see a wider range of vision when you aim at magic.

Dungeon reward items changed individually for acquisition.

  • Reward items are dropped according to the number of people, and items assigned to other users cannot be acquired.
  • A notificaion message is added.
  • If you visit The Nameless Tower for the first time, you can see the information about the tower.
  • If you arrive at the dock for the first time, you can see the ship's instructions.

  • Fire duration time in Desert Ruins dungeons increases.

  • The item will be modified to float on the water so that you can get the item by swimming.

  • The recently equipped shield information will be changed to remain after reconnecting.

  • Position of Serious Cook NPC in Darkess area is adjusted.

  • The spawning position of the Troll is adjusted.

  • Some terrain has been modified.

  • The stone-throwing skill used by the Rock Golem and Forest Guardian slightly lowers the explosion range.

  • Fixed bugs

  • We fixed the problem that the achievement of the Darkess area was not 100% during the multiple rounds.
  • Fixed an issue where the image of the necklace and ring was reversed in the inventory UI.
  • We have fixed the problem of re-entry processing when moving to a specific location in the Elf Queen battle.
  • The problem that the skeleton portal did not disappear in multi-play is fixed.

