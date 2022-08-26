CosmoDreamer Ver. 2.10 update

Thank you for playing Cosmo Dreamer.

We have just released Ver2.10 update mainly adding "Steam Achievements", "Ranking" and "Practice Mode".

The Ver2.10BETA version that was recently released to the public is no longer available.

Thank you for participating in the beta test.

The following changes have been made in this version.

Support for SteamAPI

Support for Steam Achievements

Addition of a "Ranking" screen.

Added a process to send results to the leaderboard on the results screen after completing trials and extras.

Added Practice Mode (Practice mode is available after clearing Stage 1)

(Practice mode is unlocked after clearing stage 1)

Added "Button Type" and "Keyboard Config" to Key Configuration.

New key prompts for each game screen.

Changed the graphics of the startup screen.

Revised some parts of the manual.

The ending credits have been reorganized.

Changed so that all difficulties up to Expert are unlocked from the initial state.

Changed so that players can select Counter Mode in Trial Mode after unlocking Counter Mode.

Changed some conditions for unlocking hidden elements.

(To unlock Nightmare difficulty, players must now "clear up to stage 8 as an expert" and "clear the trial as an expert.)

Lighter graphics output processing.

Fixed some other bugs.

Acquired achievements are sent to the Steam server upon startup.

Unlike Like Dreamer, Cosmo Dreamer cannot save replays of practice mode.