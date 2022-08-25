Planet Zoo Update 1.10.3 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers,
Update 1.10.3 is out now and available for download. Simply update your game to play! For full patch notes, see below:
Planet Zoo - 1.10.3 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes and updates.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
-
Animals
- Fixed an issue where the juvenile Black and White Ruffed Lemur would not use the fruit spike tree enrichment item
-
Staff
- Fixed an issue where keepers would sometimes not re-fill a small number of enrichment items
Changed depots in dev_final_trunk branch