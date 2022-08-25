 Skip to content

Planet Zoo update for 25 August 2022

Planet Zoo Update 1.10.3 is available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hayo Zookeepers,

Update 1.10.3 is out now and available for download. Simply update your game to play! For full patch notes, see below:

Planet Zoo - 1.10.3 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes and updates.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Animals

    • Fixed an issue where the juvenile Black and White Ruffed Lemur would not use the fruit spike tree enrichment item

  • Staff

    • Fixed an issue where keepers would sometimes not re-fill a small number of enrichment items

