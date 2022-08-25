 Skip to content

Crossout update for 25 August 2022

[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. It’s Time For a Newbie!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey! Survivors! Let's watch some videos!
The regular thing is that when a newbie comes to a Wasteland — is to survive. Nobody wants to finish the way as another food for a condor.
Today we want to give them a couple of useful tips from content creators. Some of those tips may be old, but still gold.

Today:

  • Mr.G and his beginners guides
    [previewyoutube=-XWhVID6HUo;full] ]
  • 22 tips & tricks by TCS23
    [previewyoutube=6TKrXm72TsQ;full] ]
  • Don't know how to farm? JBRider knows!
    [previewyoutube=oc0QQKbjmJE;full] ]

And remember. You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward.

Have a good luck!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

