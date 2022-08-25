[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. It’s Time For a Newbie!

Hey! Survivors! Let's watch some videos!
The regular thing is that when a newbie comes to a Wasteland — is to survive. Nobody wants to finish the way as another food for a condor.
Today we want to give them a couple of useful tips from content creators. Some of those tips may be old, but still gold.
Today:
- Mr.G and his beginners guides
[previewyoutube=-XWhVID6HUo;full]
- 22 tips & tricks by TCS23
[previewyoutube=6TKrXm72TsQ;full]
- Don't know how to farm? JBRider knows!
[previewyoutube=oc0QQKbjmJE;full]
And remember. You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward.
Have a good luck!
