Arcade Paradise Update

Hey there arcade enthusiasts, got some RADICAL news for you - a brand new Arcade Paradise patch is available RIGHT NOW! It features some additional fixes to the resolution / UI implementation and that gnarly Vsync issue that was popping up in the week 2 patch.

Get downloading and continue to PLAY! PROFIT! PURCHASE!

Patch notes

UI Fixes

Various Ultrawide and UI scaling fixes

Vsync now works as expected, and resolution handling improved

Arcade Machines Fixes and Improvements

Zombat 2 - Multiplayer Fixes

Knuckles & Knees - rebalanced to be slightly easier

Space Race - UI rendering fixes

Thump-a-Gopher - Fix for crash when the game is not actively running and gophers are collided with

Table Football - Fix for crash when leaving and re-entering without starting a game

General Fixes and Improvements

Fixed the car being usable in the Empty scene before the arcade has been bought back

Thank you all for your patience and for your bug reports both pre and post patch! If you have any issues please report them to the post patch bug thread, or if it's direct and urgent - join us on Discord in the support channel!

(Your laundry is done btw)

