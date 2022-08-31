Patch - August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9385374 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, terraformers!

[incoming transmission]

...Orbit of Phobos and Deimos calculated.

...Risk of asteroid and meteor: low.

...Commencing approach.

[End of transmission]

Patchnotes 1.4.2.12165

Bug fixes

In Draft mode, the game won’t crash anymore when the player has the “Cards in hand” UI open while another player ends a generation.

Overcharging cards prices/inconsistent rebates issues should be fixed.

Virus#050 should be playable normally.

No more issue caused by Corporation’s forced actions.

Steel is now usable properly to play the action of Aquifer Pumping #187.

Titanium is now usable properly to play the action of Water Import From Europa #012.

Immigrant City #200 not highlighted anymore if the player doesn’t have enough MC to play it.

Ice Cap Melting #181 and Permafrost Extraction #191 won’t be played by AI if 9 oceans are already placed.

Water Import From Europa #012 and Aquifer Pumping #187: better indication of resource reduction option.

Two Wild tags should now count as two different tags for Diversifier on Hellas.

The game now enables the player to draw several cards when the deck can be reshuffled in the middle of the action.

Prelude cards have been added to the Cards in hand UI as long as they’ve not been played.

Player names have been added to the endgame screen.

There are now to filter games by board (Tharsis/Hellas/Elysium) on the online lobby.

In the only lobby, proper Hellas or Elysium logos are displayed on games.

In the Steam version, the “More games” button now leads to the proper page.

Various chat fixes.

No more console error while playing vs AIs.

Tooltips for special tiles are not offset anymore.

Changing resolution should be remembered properly in the players preference.

The “Connecting” popup shouldn’t show up anymore when the connection is restored.

“Draft variant” text label properly positioned.

The Biggest Reward achievement cannot be unlocked by AI anymore.

The Final Touch achievement requires all requirements to be unlocked.

Players are now able to add any Asmodee account as their favorite.

When clicking outside of the planet, random tile placement is not possible anymore.

Land Claim doesn’t act like a tile anymore.

In Solo mode, your last board selection (Tharsis, Hellas or Elysium) is remembered. We won’t allow this in multiplayer for technical reasons, the same way that we cannot introduce a “random” option.

No more soft lock when selecting “None” while stealing resources.

The Hellas & Elysium tab now appears in the Rules section ingame.

Known bugs

Connectivity issues can create inconsistencies and soft locks in multiplayer games. Try to relaunch the game, it should be OK if it does. If it doesn’t, the game is probably lost for good, unfortunately. If it happens, please do send us the corresponding logs.

About logs

Log files have been improved with more information that will help us fix more issues: PC and Android users, don’t hesitate to share your save (when the game is local) and logs files when reporting a bug.

Files are located here on PC:

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Player.txt

Local save game files:

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Saves\LocalGameSave

And on Android:

GGPInternal storage > Android > data > com.asmodeedigital.terraformingmars > files > Saves > LocalGameSaves