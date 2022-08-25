 Skip to content

Blink God update for 25 August 2022

Minor bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bug fix

Fixed a bug where spheres were not created properly when a save file of version 1.4 was loaded from version 1.5 or later.

