Lone Fungus update for 25 August 2022

0.4.3 Astral Nexus, new Astral Gates and more!

Build 9385301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Astral Nexus added, a hub area where found astral gates will be accessible
  • 10 New Astral Gates have been added
  • console command added 'find astral_gates' will make it so all gates are accessible in the Nexus
  • Changed the hitbox for the player when it comes to touching Vines
  • Fixed a bug with the Spin Mushmover position correction not working sometimes
  • Some tiny tweaks to Spin Slash spike boosting
  • Improved how breakable walls behave, they will behave like real walls and spells won't go through them
  • Added hidden sections / breakable walls that don't lead to new rooms to the Location explored %
  • Fixed non-moving Parallax in a room in Color Caverns
  • Increased the mana cost of Returning Contraption
  • Returning Contraption base damage lowered to 32
  • Visual changes and a cooldown added to the Golden Orbs in Gold Mines
  • Fixed Mind Recovery giving decimal MP points
  • Recolored the Astral Gates spikes so they are more visible
  • I fixed a bug where you could heal in Silenced rooms if you had the Super Healing Relic equipped
  • Beaten Astral Gates will pop up in the Nexus
  • Fixed a bug where you could Wall-Bounce while crouched

