0.4.3 Astral Nexus, new Astral Gates and more!

Changelog
- Astral Nexus added, a hub area where found astral gates will be accessible
- 10 New Astral Gates have been added
- console command added 'find astral_gates' will make it so all gates are accessible in the Nexus
- Changed the hitbox for the player when it comes to touching Vines
- Fixed a bug with the Spin Mushmover position correction not working sometimes
- Some tiny tweaks to Spin Slash spike boosting
- Improved how breakable walls behave, they will behave like real walls and spells won't go through them
- Added hidden sections / breakable walls that don't lead to new rooms to the Location explored %
- Fixed non-moving Parallax in a room in Color Caverns
- Increased the mana cost of Returning Contraption
- Returning Contraption base damage lowered to 32
- Visual changes and a cooldown added to the Golden Orbs in Gold Mines
- Fixed Mind Recovery giving decimal MP points
- Recolored the Astral Gates spikes so they are more visible
- I fixed a bug where you could heal in Silenced rooms if you had the Super Healing Relic equipped
- Beaten Astral Gates will pop up in the Nexus
- Fixed a bug where you could Wall-Bounce while crouched
Changed files in this update