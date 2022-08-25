 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 25 August 2022

Patch 1.1.09

Build 9385293

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed event boards names
  • Fixed issues with event decorations when placed on furniture and with event table
  • Updated translations for event items
  • Corrected Puppy and Kitty skin texture
  • Re-added missing disease (that caused issues with some sick animals)
  • Fixed drawing and assigning a disease for an animal

