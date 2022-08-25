- Fixed event boards names
- Fixed issues with event decorations when placed on furniture and with event table
- Updated translations for event items
- Corrected Puppy and Kitty skin texture
- Re-added missing disease (that caused issues with some sick animals)
- Fixed drawing and assigning a disease for an animal
Animal Shelter update for 25 August 2022
Patch 1.1.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
