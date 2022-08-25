 Skip to content

Baka Adventures update for 25 August 2022

v0.27 New Boss Fight!

Share · View all patches · Build 9385173

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new boss fight has three phases. In the first phase the boss will charge at you with spin attacks. The second phase is windy and you have to collect a shield to protect you. A light shield protects you from the white floor, a dark shield protects you from black. In the third phase the boss will shield up. You need to destroy the power source to destroy the shield. Be careful for red laser lines, be sure to jump over them.

Changes:

  • New Boss Fight: d e f a u l t c u b e
  • Some UI text have received a color
  • Capture the flag map is 30s shorter and the flag-carrier is made a little less powerful
  • Music is more quiet by default

Have fun!

  • Nel

