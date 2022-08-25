Share · View all patches · Build 9385166 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 09:26:16 UTC by Wendy

10/08/2022

Playing Ranked Mode now costs $10000

15 New challenges were added to each language in Career Mode

More than 300 questions were added to ranked and custom modes, for all languages

New option to delete saved data was added

Bugs fixes

Zoe's notes:

"Here are some upcoming features.

Listening comprehension mode, including a phonetics mode in which you must select the correct word you've heard so that you can practice recognizing different sounds.

Spelling mode

Option to choose specific topics in custom mode (examples: Simple Past Tense, Clothing vocabulary, Texts about vacations, etc.)

In-game shop where you can spend your money to unlock new features and change the game's appearance

Detailed and translated description for each challenge of each language in Career Mode

More clarity on what the goals of the game are, especially focusing on assessment rather than on passive learning.

I really hope the people playing the game for whatever purposes are enjoying it and that it has helped you practice, learn, test your knowledge or just have fun! :)"