10/08/2022
- Playing Ranked Mode now costs $10000
- 15 New challenges were added to each language in Career Mode
- More than 300 questions were added to ranked and custom modes, for all languages
- New option to delete saved data was added
- Bugs fixes
Zoe's notes:
"Here are some upcoming features.
- Listening comprehension mode, including a phonetics mode in which you must select the correct word you've heard so that you can practice recognizing different sounds.
- Spelling mode
- Option to choose specific topics in custom mode (examples: Simple Past Tense, Clothing vocabulary, Texts about vacations, etc.)
- In-game shop where you can spend your money to unlock new features and change the game's appearance
- Detailed and translated description for each challenge of each language in Career Mode
- More clarity on what the goals of the game are, especially focusing on assessment rather than on passive learning.
I really hope the people playing the game for whatever purposes are enjoying it and that it has helped you practice, learn, test your knowledge or just have fun! :)"
