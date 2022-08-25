 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Milliopoly - Language Quiz and Learning update for 25 August 2022

Patch 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9385166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10/08/2022

  • Playing Ranked Mode now costs $10000
  • 15 New challenges were added to each language in Career Mode
  • More than 300 questions were added to ranked and custom modes, for all languages
  • New option to delete saved data was added
  • Bugs fixes

Zoe's notes:
"Here are some upcoming features.

  • Listening comprehension mode, including a phonetics mode in which you must select the correct word you've heard so that you can practice recognizing different sounds.
  • Spelling mode
  • Option to choose specific topics in custom mode (examples: Simple Past Tense, Clothing vocabulary, Texts about vacations, etc.)
  • In-game shop where you can spend your money to unlock new features and change the game's appearance
  • Detailed and translated description for each challenge of each language in Career Mode
  • More clarity on what the goals of the game are, especially focusing on assessment rather than on passive learning.

I really hope the people playing the game for whatever purposes are enjoying it and that it has helped you practice, learn, test your knowledge or just have fun! :)"

Changed files in this update

Depot 1822012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link