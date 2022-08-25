v1.1.1更新说明

感谢大家购买《未命名穿越记录》。
我们将游戏更新到了Ver1.1.11，在此版本中进行了如下修正：
1.修复了部分事件与决议消耗的行动力高于标称的行动力消耗值的问题。
我们将持续关注游戏中出现的问题并努力修复，祝大家游戏愉快！
