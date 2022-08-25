 Skip to content

Untitled Crossing Record update for 25 August 2022

v1.1.1更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 9385032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

感谢大家购买《未命名穿越记录》。

我们将游戏更新到了Ver1.1.11，在此版本中进行了如下修正：

1.修复了部分事件与决议消耗的行动力高于标称的行动力消耗值的问题。

我们将持续关注游戏中出现的问题并努力修复，祝大家游戏愉快！

Changed files in this update

Depot 1548681
  • Loading history…
