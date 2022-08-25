 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 25 August 2022

[NA122] Server restart - Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, (UTC+8) 5:30 pm

From our battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

[NA122] server will be restarted for server stabilization.
Sorry for causing inconvenience on playing.

[Restart Period]
■ Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, (UTC+8) 5:30 pm

Thank you.

