- Casino is now 30% smaller.
- Fixed buggy mesh which bloated lightmap sizes. 150mb -> 50mb.
- Decal minimum quality memory requirements has been drastically reduced (512mb->32mb). This should prevent low VRAM machines from running out of memory. If you're crashing try to keep this set low.
- Added a work-in-progress inflater machine.
- Sprayer syncing has been simplified (shouldn't get stuck on or off anymore).
- Wieners now initialize properly from the provided spawn genetics.
- Added some extra audio variants for tummy gurgles and pumping.
KoboldKare update for 25 August 2022
Hotfix 310_EAC6E33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
