 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 25 August 2022

Hotfix 310_EAC6E33

Share · View all patches · Build 9384902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Casino is now 30% smaller.
  • Fixed buggy mesh which bloated lightmap sizes. 150mb -> 50mb.
  • Decal minimum quality memory requirements has been drastically reduced (512mb->32mb). This should prevent low VRAM machines from running out of memory. If you're crashing try to keep this set low.
  • Added a work-in-progress inflater machine.
  • Sprayer syncing has been simplified (shouldn't get stuck on or off anymore).
  • Wieners now initialize properly from the provided spawn genetics.
  • Added some extra audio variants for tummy gurgles and pumping.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link