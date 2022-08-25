 Skip to content

Boot Camp Fitness update for 25 August 2022

Bug fix for notification sound randomly not sounding

Build 9384831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small bug fix thanks to Jojomo who noticed that the exercise notification sound sometimes didn't sound for the end of exercises during strength exercises.

In the end, found a notification bell script that was not enabled in the Squat Hold exercise's code. For example, if WIde Grip Push Ups transitioned into Squat Holds the end of the Wide Grip Push Ups notification sound would not sound.

This should be fixed now. A high five to Jojomo for spotting that and letting me know.

