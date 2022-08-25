Online multiplayer is back!

Added Online Coop back to the game!

Added multiple new outfit elements

Online games now fully support outfits

Added a "danger" indicator for traps and enemies that switch their states

Improved visual feedback when a card gets damaged

Improved visual feedback of card shop purchases

Fixed slimes not showing they have a coin inside

Fixed a scroll glitch in outfit selection

My current goal is to get Card Hog out from Early Access by the end of this year, so let's see how that goes. It will likely mean that I will push one major promise like Story Mode to the future content updates.

See you soon!