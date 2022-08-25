 Skip to content

Card Hog update for 25 August 2022

Online multiplayer is back!

  • Added Online Coop back to the game!
  • Added multiple new outfit elements
  • Online games now fully support outfits
  • Added a "danger" indicator for traps and enemies that switch their states
  • Improved visual feedback when a card gets damaged
  • Improved visual feedback of card shop purchases
  • Fixed slimes not showing they have a coin inside
  • Fixed a scroll glitch in outfit selection

My current goal is to get Card Hog out from Early Access by the end of this year, so let's see how that goes. It will likely mean that I will push one major promise like Story Mode to the future content updates.

See you soon!

  • SnoutUp

