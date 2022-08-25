 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crown of Pain update for 25 August 2022

Hotfix - 0.9.72

Share · View all patches · Build 9384688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

  • Fixed some abilities acting on self-targeting
  • Nakar basic attack now applies bleed.
  • Nakar Power Slash ability now applies weakness.
  • Improved values for Nakar
  • Textual/Tooltip updates

Jagit Games & ColdWild Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651092
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651093
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link