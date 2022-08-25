Hotfix - 0.9.72

Hello
- Fixed some abilities acting on self-targeting
- Nakar basic attack now applies bleed.
- Nakar Power Slash ability now applies weakness.
- Improved values for Nakar
- Textual/Tooltip updates
Jagit Games & ColdWild Games
