Bless Unleashed update for 25 August 2022

[ Patch Notes } Aug 25 2022

Aug 25 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

■ Updates

  1. Server routine maintenance
  2. Battlefield and Warlords Arena 3x Victory Token Event (August 25 - September 15)
  3. When the equipment attribute is refreshed, in case of abnormal conditions such as disconnection, the original equipment attribute will be retained.

Thank you for your understanding and support, if there is any problem in the game, please feel free to contact us.

Regards

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

