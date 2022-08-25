Development Journal | UI Optimization

During the more than three years since Conqueror's Blade's launch, we've worked hard to add more and more content, which naturally means that our systems and menus are becoming more complex by the day. The current in-game menus weren't designed for and aren't suitable for the game's current complexity. In turn, this makes them difficult to read and use.

That's why we'll be making a series of UI optimizations to improve the UI's visuals and usage experience, with the first going live with the Colosseum update. This first update will focus on the most frequently used menus: events [O], matchmaking [J] and the weekly season lores.

Event Menu

The new menu will feature a flatter design to cover the whole screen so that each segment has more space. We've also made changes to the layout and interaction logic so that events and news are available in a clearer way.

This also means that information will be loaded faster and the menu will feel better to interact with, making it possible to quickly read the information that warlords need and interact with in-game events.

Matchmaking Menu

As a core system of the game, the original matchmaking menu had a great room to optimize. For that, we've reorganized the game modes with the Colosseum season into clearer types to ensure all warlords can easy to join the battles.

We've added a journal for limited-time events so that warlords can more easily see which events are available for the day or the week. We've added Ranked Battle to its own menu and its rank rules and warlords’ rank will be more readily available.

Weekly Season Lores

The original design of the weekly challenges menu didn’t meet our expectations and very few warlords have been checking the weekly lores. We'll be changing the main page of the Season menu with the Colosseum season. We're also adding voiced narration and story images, and new challenges each week. This should make it easier to keep up-to-date with the story of war while you're busy with your own crusade!

We want to improve the visuals and experience of the UI with a series of optimizations, and your feedback is incredibly important to us. Feel free to share your ideas about coming UI changes and what other issues the current UI contains. We'll continue to improve the UI design as we go forward.