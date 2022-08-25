Early Access Patch Note ver.0.7.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9384511 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.7.1.4

Basic Tutorial

The basic tutorial play time has been improved due to the suppression of the stealing ball part and the AI matches.

Animation UI, and conversation history UI when speaking with Tibbar have been removed.

A Basic Controls tab has been added to help understand Grab, Punch, Tilt, and Power Swing.

The tutorial description pop-up has been changed to a video.

The tutorial map has been changed to the Hover Spot map (daytime).

"Check Out Moves" tab name has been changed to "Advanced Controls".

Free Play

A Basic Controls tab has been added to help understand Grab, Punch, Tilt, and Power Swing.

The Free Play map has been changed to the Hover Spot map (daytime).

"Check Out Moves" tab name has been changed to "Advanced Controls".

UI Addition

A Swing Angle UI has been added to help users find the correct release timing when making a Swing.

Angle Display: the angle UI will be displayed up to 90 degrees. An angle greater than 90 will not be displayed.

(You can turn on/off the Swing Angle UI in Options > Gameplay > Interface > Swing Angle UI).

Trainee Rank

After the tutorial, the PVP matches are now available from the Trainee Rank.

Rim Size

The size of the basketball rim has been increased by 1.4times to lower the difficulty of PVP, Bot Battle, and Training.

Bug Fix

In Party Mode, the bug where 2 matches were displayed has counted when you exit a match and joined a 2nd match has been fixed.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

