- Fixed being unable to recycle equipment in inventory (left-click Recycle button on inventory screen then right-click an item to recycle it back into the components used to craft it)
- Fixed being unable to remove gems from equipment in inventory (left-click Remove Gems button on inventory screen then right-click a piece of equipment with gems slotted on it to send all the gems back into your inventory)
- Fixed NPCs fishing and drinking from tiles with a Bridge on it
- Fixed bug with killing monsters crashing the game
- Fixed bug with monsters not fighting back after casting a spell
Your Quest 2 update for 25 August 2022
Patch v0.3.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
