Your Quest 2 update for 25 August 2022

Patch v0.3.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9384452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being unable to recycle equipment in inventory (left-click Recycle button on inventory screen then right-click an item to recycle it back into the components used to craft it)
  • Fixed being unable to remove gems from equipment in inventory (left-click Remove Gems button on inventory screen then right-click a piece of equipment with gems slotted on it to send all the gems back into your inventory)
  • Fixed NPCs fishing and drinking from tiles with a Bridge on it
  • Fixed bug with killing monsters crashing the game
  • Fixed bug with monsters not fighting back after casting a spell

