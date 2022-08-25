 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NosTale update for 25 August 2022

Summer Event with Lola Lopears!

Share · View all patches · Build 9384437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ears up, adventurer! Our summer event series continues with part 2, where you’ll have to play it by ear against a wily band of bunnies in the hunt for wonderful rewards. Join the fun!Event period: from 25th August (11 AM) until 14th September (11 AM CEST)

Give Lola’s Lopears a Boxing!

Look out, here comes Lucy’s evil sister: Lola Lopears! Confront her in the raid – but keep your wits about you when her army of little bunnies comes hopping out of the burrow. Lola also plants a giant carrot in the ground which you must destroy as quickly as possible. Each member of your raid team needs Lola Lopears’ Raid Seal before you can start. If you manage to swing the battle in your favour, with a bit of luck you might find Lucy Lopears’ Specialist Partner Card in the raid box. Equipped with the fire element, Lucy Lopears will be your loyal, powerful partner.

What Else?
There are lots of other missions that need your attention. In reward for your efforts, you can pick up the ‘Lopears’ title giving you 2% hit rate and 2% concentration, the cute Bunny Hairband, and a whole raft of other rewards.

The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 9384437
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link