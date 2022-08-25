Summer Event with Lola Lopears!

Ears up, adventurer! Our summer event series continues with part 2, where you’ll have to play it by ear against a wily band of bunnies in the hunt for wonderful rewards. Join the fun!Event period: from 25th August (11 AM) until 14th September (11 AM CEST)

Give Lola’s Lopears a Boxing!

Look out, here comes Lucy’s evil sister: Lola Lopears! Confront her in the raid – but keep your wits about you when her army of little bunnies comes hopping out of the burrow. Lola also plants a giant carrot in the ground which you must destroy as quickly as possible. Each member of your raid team needs Lola Lopears’ Raid Seal before you can start. If you manage to swing the battle in your favour, with a bit of luck you might find Lucy Lopears’ Specialist Partner Card in the raid box. Equipped with the fire element, Lucy Lopears will be your loyal, powerful partner.

What Else?

There are lots of other missions that need your attention. In reward for your efforts, you can pick up the ‘Lopears’ title giving you 2% hit rate and 2% concentration, the cute Bunny Hairband, and a whole raft of other rewards.

The NosTale Team