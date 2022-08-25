 Skip to content

Aka Playtest update for 25 August 2022

last beta fixes

Build 9384430

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Watering icon bug on Cabbage
Same buttons for Hoe/Watering
better terrain recognition when clicking on the ground
unfocus mouse when hover icon fix
removed Bee’s shadow
Loading time improved
Fixed Misao music

Changed files in this update

Depot 2090611
