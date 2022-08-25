[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on August 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 9384419 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 07:13:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix important issues.

The details are as follows:

[Bug Fix]

☞ The Issues listed below will be fixed.

Start Dash / Return Dash / [Season 2 Update] 7-Day Mission: Attendance Cumulative-related Issue

Return Dash: All Reset (Mission) Issue

Tag Mileage Shop Issue: Some of Tag Select Option → Not Possieble to Use

Attack HERO Tag Select Option I

Attack LEGEND Tag Select Option I

Defense HERO Tag Select Option I

Defense LEGEND Tag Select Option I

Accessory LEGEND Tag Select Option I

[Period]

August 25th, 2022

GMT : 07:00 ~ 08:00

PDT : 00:00 ~ 01:00

KST : 16:00 ~ 17:00

[Compensations]

Gruton Coin x 300 + [Social Item] Mat x 1 + Parable's A.R Transmitter x 1

[Eligibility]