Calamity Eliminator update for 25 August 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.10)

Build 9384325

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Open Calamity Collection in the data center, Administrators can check collection progress now.
·Command Collection can click to watch illustration.
·Added several adventure stories.

Optimization and Adjustment

·Improved Valkyrie voice, added frequency limitation to some voice.
·Improved some UI display.

Fix

·Fixed known issue.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crashing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator



