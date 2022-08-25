Prehistoric Kingdom - Hotfix (EA 1.0.5)

Welcome, park managers!
This hotfix targets issues pertaining to balance, guests and the modular system. Thank you for your ongoing support!
Changes
Gameplay
- Reduced animal feeding consumption by 75%. Animals should empty feeders out at a slower rate. This is part of an on-going balancing process, so feedback on this front is always appreciated!
Bug Fixes
- Critical
- Fixed a deep-rooted issue that could cause random modular pieces to load with the wrong color
- Fixed desynced animations on the guest meshes
Notes
- Some users have reported issues with guest pathfinding such as wandering into exhibits or freezing upon certain modular actions. Guests are undergoing an overhaul for our next big update, so you should see substantial improvements in the future.
