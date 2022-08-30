Patch 0.210.6

This patch consists of an important fix to a bug which would cause the game to crash, often with a reset of the game world in the process. Both the crashing and the resulting reset have now been solved, and we have also added a function to let you automatically backup your saves.

If you have lost a world due to this issue prior to this patch, you can follow this guide to restore your progress.

If you’re playing on a dedicated server, make sure that the server host has updated the game before you play, in order to avoid unforeseen issues.

Fixes & Improvements: