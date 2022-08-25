[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9384043 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 05:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes of Bermesiah,

A server maintenance will be conducted to fix bugs.

Fixed a bug where Harrier Levida monsters were moved to specific skills of some characters.

Fixed a bug with excessive recovery speed when Harrier Champion Mode Renak has HP Recovery property.

Fixed a bug where specific monster cards were fitted with Weapon/Gloves but were marked with Lower Armor/Shoes.

As a compensation for the maintenance, Compensation Chest 1 will be mailed to all players.

(After maintenance ~ June 25th 23:59) (UTC+0)

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.