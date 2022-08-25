 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 25 August 2022

[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Hello Heroes of Bermesiah,

A server maintenance will be conducted to fix bugs.

  • Fixed a bug where Harrier Levida monsters were moved to specific skills of some characters.
  • Fixed a bug with excessive recovery speed when Harrier Champion Mode Renak has HP Recovery property.
  • Fixed a bug where specific monster cards were fitted with Weapon/Gloves but were marked with Lower Armor/Shoes.

As a compensation for the maintenance, Compensation Chest 1 will be mailed to all players.
(After maintenance ~ June 25th 23:59) (UTC+0)

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

