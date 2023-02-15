Corpse Keeper Available Now! Roadmap Reveal for Early Access

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys! We are thrilled to announce that Early Access of Corpse Keeper starts now! There will be a 10% discount throughout the first week to celebrate the launch. <3

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601740/Corpse_Keeper/

We have been working on this title for three years and this is definitely not the end of our journey. Please check out the development roadmap below to take a peek at what we’ve planned out for the game.

In the current Early Access version, you can already have a rather complete game experience. And we will be adding more content and new game mechanics to keep things exciting. But our game still needs polishing and there might be bugs. Other than these development plans, we will also adjust game content according to your feedback. Please feel free to hang out with us in our Discord channel: discord.com/invite/yKSBjxep7Z

Many thanks for your huge support all along! We hope you’ll be able to have some great fun in the world of Corpse Keeper.

Follow us on Twitter to stay updated: https://twitter.com/mlclStudio