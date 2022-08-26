Patch 1.2.4 - Skip!

Hello Taylor’s of the Area Man Lives (AML) Universe! This is Mike Perrotto (@SirMrCl3an), Producer and Developer on AML at Numinous Games. We are dedicated to making AML the best experience it can be for all of our players regardless of headset, controller or platform.

This is our newest feature release specifically to add a “Skip” feature in our Pause Menu that allows players to skip parts of the story they’ve already experienced. We’ve heard that our replay mechanic in certain story moments can cause some frustration, so hopefully this will alleviate those frustrations. I will go into more detail about the new feature below!

Feature Details

This release focuses on a “Skip Current Section” feature we’ve added to the Pause Menu.

The “Skip” option will only be available after the initial setup of the story and only if you’ve already played through a section at least once (since the patch released).

If you haven’t successfully completed a puzzle section, you’ll skip to the beginning of the puzzle section.

If you’ve already successfully completed a puzzle section, you’ll skip the success branch of the puzzle section.

If you’ve already completed an ending, you’ll skip to the news report (room with the printer).

Known Issues we’re looking into (contains potential spoilers)