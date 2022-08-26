Patch 1.2.4 - Skip!

Hello Taylor’s of the Area Man Lives (AML) Universe! This is Mike Perrotto (@SirMrCl3an), Producer and Developer on AML at Numinous Games. We are dedicated to making AML the best experience it can be for all of our players regardless of headset, controller or platform.
This is our newest feature release specifically to add a “Skip” feature in our Pause Menu that allows players to skip parts of the story they’ve already experienced. We’ve heard that our replay mechanic in certain story moments can cause some frustration, so hopefully this will alleviate those frustrations. I will go into more detail about the new feature below!
Feature Details
- This release focuses on a “Skip Current Section” feature we’ve added to the Pause Menu.
- The “Skip” option will only be available after the initial setup of the story and only if you’ve already played through a section at least once (since the patch released).
- If you haven’t successfully completed a puzzle section, you’ll skip to the beginning of the puzzle section.
- If you’ve already successfully completed a puzzle section, you’ll skip the success branch of the puzzle section.
- If you’ve already completed an ending, you’ll skip to the news report (room with the printer).
Known Issues we’re looking into (contains potential spoilers)
- Sand dunes outside the window during the beach sequence are white instead of their intended shade.
- Holding items in the comic book shop, persist into the radio station.
- Attempting to record a commercial during the call-in-show causes the call-in-show to not progress. If you get into this state, just reload your save and you should start right before the call-in-show.
- Sometimes subtitles do not clear when a character is done speaking and sometimes they do not update with the last line of text.
- Sometimes one of the hands stops being able to target objects with the laser pointer. Usually picking the object up directly with that hand and dropping it will reset the hand and allow laser pointing again.
Changed files in this update