Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues update for 25 August 2022

Play Release 105!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 105 (R105), we offer bug fixes, the deactivation of the Heritage flag, and a small upcoming scene preview.

For those wishing to participate in any [community activities]('https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/?page_id=35475'), upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the [Player Guide]('https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/playerguide/') and [Known Issues]('https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/knownissues/') for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

  • Vikland Preview
  • Heritage Flag Deactivation
  • Release 105 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&amp;A August Livestream
  • Sales and Bonus Events
  • Release 105 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • September Login Rewards
  • Bug Brigade Second Anniversary Party

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

