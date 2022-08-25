8/25/2022 Gameplay update

- New explosion area indicators for both Kamikaze enemies and lightning strikes
- Lava spots now require 1 less beat for the player to die
- Fixed some visual issues with Kamikaze issues
We See You update for 25 August 2022
8/25/2022
Patchnotes
