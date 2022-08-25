 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

We See You update for 25 August 2022

8/25/2022 Gameplay update

Share · View all patches · Build 9383969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New explosion area indicators for both Kamikaze enemies and lightning strikes
  • Lava spots now require 1 less beat for the player to die
  • Fixed some visual issues with Kamikaze issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1951662
  • Loading history…
Depot 1951663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link