Eira update for 25 August 2022

v1.0.12 Patch Notes

Backpacks and Storage box:

● Adjusted that numbers in the quantity selection UI can be input by keyboard.
● Adjusted the layout, icon and description of the storage box UI.
● Integrated the functions of the storage box UI:

  • "Wisdom Save": Only the items that exist in the storage box are stored.
  • "All Save": Save all items in the backpack to storage box.
  • "Refresh": Refresh and rearrange items in your backpack or storage box.

Merchant and Store:

● Added the store UI additionally displays the current "purchasing discount rate" and "Selling appreciation rate".
● Adjusted the item tip of the player's backpack in the store UI to display the price after the "selling appreciation rate" added.
● Adjusted the item tip of the store in the store UI to display the price discounted.

Craft and Dolls:

● Adjusted that items obtained by the doll from work will be sent to the mailbox if the storage box is full.
● Fixed the problem that the work assignment page information was not updated in time after replacing the kernel components of the doll.
● Fixed the problem that the warning message was not popped up when disassembling a doll which were at work.

Agreement and Trade:

● Fixed the problem that the information tip of the agreement UI was not fully displayed.

Maps:

● Fixed the problem that some collection spawning position overlapped with NPCs or other objects.

