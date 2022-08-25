Update Notes for Aug 25

-Added a combination effect for techniques
-Lowered a technique combination effect requirement
-Player can now interact with a tomb statue to enter xian tomb
-Lowered overall projectile speed from enemies
-Lifespanless max health -30% changed to 25%
-Soul bound technique changed to 20% chance to change first option
-Fixed a teleportation bug
-Fixed a bug related Fast cutting knife fabao
-Fixed a bug fabao obtained from cultivation methods can be reobtained
