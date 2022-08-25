Update Notes for Aug 25

-Added a combination effect for techniques

-Lowered a technique combination effect requirement

-Player can now interact with a tomb statue to enter xian tomb

-Lowered overall projectile speed from enemies

-Lifespanless max health -30% changed to 25%

-Soul bound technique changed to 20% chance to change first option

-Fixed a teleportation bug

-Fixed a bug related Fast cutting knife fabao

-Fixed a bug fabao obtained from cultivation methods can be reobtained