Version 0.842 Update

Patch 0.842:
Gameplay
- Lewis' PileDebunker can now hit jumping opponents at its maximum range.
- If both players block, the input buffer is cleared. This should help prevent unintentionally buffered inputs from carrying over to the next turn.
Presentation
- New sounds added for Flatskin's plant.
- There are now two different icons for the "delayed" state. If an attack is very "minus," a clock with a double outline is shown. If an attack is just a little bit "minus" or "plus," the existing clock is shown. This should make it easier for advanced players to quickly identify the correct amount of 'frame advantage' in a given situation.
User Interface
- If you activate the difficulty slider sub menu in the Arcade menu, you can now get out of it without pressing the 'cancel' button, simply by mousing over another menu item or pressing Left. This behavior should be more intuitive than before.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare, but troublesome issue where Lewis' Back + A was causing the match to lock up when interacting with certain moves.
- Patched an issue where some anti-air moves that knock down would sometimes cause a jumping animation to repeat.
Changed files in this update