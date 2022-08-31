Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9383839 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 00:06:14 UTC by Wendy

A Short Summer…

This summer is short in Etheria. Season 1.3: Into the Dreamhold will be a slightly shorter Season than the others before it.

What does this mean?

It means we’re going to give anyone who purchases a Season Pass for Into the Dreamhold an additional 505 Fae Nectar which will be delivered right to your inbox.

We hope this helps you prepare for Fallen Order’s harsh winter!

New Hero Class - Warlock

The Warlock class will become available upon daily reset on 6th September 2022

The Warlock is an eldritch mage, controlling summoned Imps to do their bidding.

Their spells focus on burning, destruction, withering, and are often boosted by those status effects AND by the number of Imp Gems present

Warlock Gems & Spells

Daemonic Pact (Mana Cost: 70/55/40)

Create 2, 4 or 6 Imp Gems

Imp Gems:

They do not match with other colors - they must be activated like the Necromancer’s Death Gems.

Each Imp Gem on the board increases enemy Burn Damage by 5% of Current Life

When activated, Explode. Wither the Enemy for 4 Turns and provide 1 Stack of Brimstone to the Hero

Daemonic Pact Status Effect: Brimstone

Gain +2% to Fire Mastery, Dark Mastery, and Burn Damage per stack of Brimstone.

Class Starting Spells:

Eldritch Blast (105 Purple Mana)

Deal 0.75x Dark Damage. Burn the enemy for 4 turns. If they were already burning, create 2-7 purple gems.

Abyssal Channel (115 Red Mana)

Gain 0.75x Power. Create a mix of 3-8 Purple and Red Gems, +1 for each Imp Gem on the board.

Daemonic Grasp (115 Green Mana)

Deal 1x Dark Damage. Gain Regenation for 2-7 turns, +1 for each Imp Gem on the board.

Burning Darkness (110 Purple Mana)

Burn and Blind the Enemy for 2-7 Turns, +1 for each Imp Gem on the board. If the enemy is withered, deal 1x damage as fire.

Class Spells:

Sacrificial Pawns (130 Purple Mana)

Remove all Imp Gems. Heal 15% of Max Life + 5-10% for each Imp Gem removed. Add 0.75x Resistance.

Imp Raid (135 Red Mana)

Deal 1.25x Fire Damage, +5-10% for each Imp Gem on the board.

Tentacle Slap (125 Purple Mana)

Deal 0.8x Dark Damage, with a 5-10% chance to stun for each Purple or Red Gem on the board.

Hellfire Gate (135 Red Mana)

Burn the Enemy for 4 turns, and reduce the enemy’s Power by 0.4x for each Imp Gem on the board. There is a 30-80% chance to create an extra Imp Gem.

Call the Deep Ones (110 Blue Mana)

Deal 1x Dark Damage. Remove all Blue Gems. For each Imp Gem on the board, gain 10-15 Ultimate Spell Power.

Dark Firebolt (210 Purple Mana)

Deal 1x Dark Damage, +3-8% for each Purple or Red Gem on the board. Burn the enemy for 4 Turns.

Pestilent Imps (Mana Cost: 140)

Convert 2-7 Green Gems to Purple, and 2-7 Blue Gems to Red. There is a 30-80% (level) chance to create an extra Imp Gem and inflict Disease for 4 turns.

Warlock Spells will be added to the various Chapter I - XV Dungeon chests with the release of the class.

New Follower - Resh

Resh is unlocked via the Into the Dreamhold Season that begins at daily reset (00:00 GMT) on the 6th September.

“You may call me Resh… today at least.

It’s a good thing we found each other. Mortals get so… lost. You could really use a guide. And you could CERTAINLY use some guidance; you’re dealing with things you do NOT understand!”

Resh will grant a % chance equal to his level to grant a buff to the player at the start of battle.

The buffs can be:

Barrier

Reflect

Regen

Haste

Possessed

Additionally, Resh will offer ‘gifts’ for purchase, which contain random items.

The gifts available are:

Minor Gift (Unlocked at Uncommon Rarity)

Lesser Gift (Unlocked at Rare Rarity)

Greater Gift (Unlocked at Epic Rarity)

Major Gift (Unlocked at Legendary rarity)

Superior Gift (Unlocked at Mythic rarity)

Seasons

New Season - Into the Dreamhold

The Season begins at daily reset (00:00 GMT) on the 6th September.

Start - 6th September (Release of Season 1.3, new hero class, gear, spells, minions, weapon and Follower)

Chapter II unlocks - 13th September

Chapter III unlocks - 20th September

Hard mode - 27th September

Elite Mode - 4th October

End date - 18th October

New Items

Values in bold are affected by the rarity or element of the item.

The Dreamhold Set

Dreamhold Falchion (Weapon)

The Lords of the Dreamhold typically wield Falchions such as this.

There is a 7/10/13/16% chance to inflict a random negative status effect on the enemy for 4 turns when matching 5 or more <COLOR_GEM> gems.

Dreamhold Mirror (Shield)

These shields also served as decorative mirrors for the Fae Court.

At the start of each turn, if the enemy has a negative status effect, there is a 8/12/16/20% chance to gain Reflect.

Dreamhold Touch (Gloves)

The touch of a Fae glove can instill dreams and nightmares in mortals.

Gain 2/4/6/8 Ultimate Spell power when applying a negative status effect to the enemy.

Dreamhold Cuirass (Body)

The ornamental Fae breastplates require a master craftsman to create.

When matching a Big V+ Green Gem there is a 20/30/40/50% chance to gain Regeneration for 3 turns.

Dreamhold Pledge (Ring)

These rings are exchanged between Fae to signify a favor owed.

Gain 2/4/6/8 Green and Blue Mana when matching 5 or more gems.

Dreamhold Walkers (Boots)

Fae Boots allow a skilled wearer to walk in the dreams of mortals.

When applying a negative status effect to the enemy, there is a 8/12/16/20% chance to gain Haste for 4 turns.

Dreamhold Gear Set Bonus

Dreamhold I (2 piece set bonus)

Wither the enemy for 1/2/3/4/5/6 turns when matching 5 or more Green gems.

Gain 5-30% All Elemental Damage Reduction if facing Season 1.3 Fae enemies.

Dreamhold II (4 piece set bonus)

At the start of each turn Heal for 0.25/0.5/0.75/1/1.25/1.5% of your Max Health for each negative Status Effect on the enemy.

Gain 5-30% Melee & Missile Damage Reduction if facing Season 1.3 Fae enemies.

Dreamhold III (6 piece set bonus)

Gain 0.5/1/1.5/2/2.5/3% damage for each negative Status Effect on the enemy.

Gain 5-30% Power if facing Season 1.3 Fae enemies.

New Legendary Item

Available only in the Cache items in the Season shop, this item will drop at Legendary rarity.

Oberon’s Keybelt

King Oberon’s guards keep the keys to his citadel firmly attached to their belts.

When an enemy blocks, gain +4/6/8/10% of Starting Power.

New Spells

Values in bold are affected by the level or rarity of the spell.

Winter Mists (150 Blue mana)

Freeze the enemy for **[/b]2-7 turns.

If they are already frozen, deal 1x ice damage to them + 10% for each turn they are frozen.

[b]Summer Rain** (140 Red mana)

Burn the enemy for 2-7 turns.

If they are already burning, reduce their armor and resistance by 0.75x + 20% for each turn they are burning.

Autumn Blast (140 Purple Mana)

Hex the enemy for **[/b]2-7 turns.

If they are already hexed, reduce their power by 0.75x + 10% for each turn they are hexed.

[b]Spring Siphon** (160 Green Mana)

Poison the enemy for **[/b]2-7 turns.

If they are already poisoned, heal myself for 0.5x +10% for each turn they are poisoned.

New Minions

[b]Rosiecrantz

Mighty

PvP Spell: Vine Slap** (65 Mana)

Deal 1x Poison Damage, and poison the enemy for 1 turn, + 1 more for each green gem on the board.

Poison: Poisoned characters take extra damage each turn.



Dragonsprite

Speedy

PvP Spell: Regrowth (50 Mana)

Remove all skull gems. Heal 10% of starting armor for each gem removed.



Florafawn

Speedy

PvP Spell: Leaf Storm (50 Mana)

Deal 0.75x Poison Damage, and confuse the enemy for 4 turns.

Confuse: Confused characters critical hit chance and bonus damage are halved.



Meenlock

Cunning

PvP Spell: **[/b]Horn Lance (60 Mana)

Deal 1x Light Damage, and destroy a random row of gems

The Items, Spells, and Minions use new Relics obtainable through the Season Dungeons to evolve.

New Skins

Dreamhold Berserker

The Dreamhold has an intoxicating effect upon those who venture in… Better just lean into it.

Season Archive

[b]Past Seasons can now be played via the Season Archive!**

A Season will be open to you if you purchased a Season Pass while that Season was live

You will also be able to purchase access to the Season directly prior to whichever is running currently for Crowns and older ones for Gems! (For instance, this * Season is 1.3 Into the Dreamhold, so Season 1.2: The Broken Tree will be available for Crowns and Season 1.1: The Mines of Khazdhul will be available for Gems)

Individual Seasons in the Archive will periodically open up to be played for limited periods of time with no purchase or Season Pass required!

Any story progress made while the season was live will be carried over once it becomes available in the Archive

Season rewards can now be purchased with Ancient Coins!



Ancient Coins are an Archive specific currency that is shared across all archived seasons

Ancient Coins can be earned by completing battles in archived seasons

Ancient Coins have a daily limit of 30, meaning you will not be rewarded for further victories in the archive once you’ve reached that limit

Completing Story Quests the first time at each difficulty will reward Ancient Coins. Any subsequent plays (see Chapter Replay) will reward coins.

Chapter Replay

Archived Season Chapters become available for replay after they’ve been completed for the first time

You can return to a chapter at any time using the Chapter Replay menu

Any progress made throughout a chapter is lost if you leave to replay another chapter

Menus & Inventory Rework

Menus Rework

It was clear that the menus system needed to be tidied up significantly as it was no longer serving its original purpose after so many new features have been added since its original implementation.

Hero Menu

We have condensed and streamlined the Hero menu to provide as much relevant information as clearly as we can.

The Kingdoms menu is now directly accessed from the Hero menu, while Party has moved to the Battle menu, and your Friends are now accessed from the Pause Menu

Flash offers can now always be accessed from the top system bar by tapping or clicking on the Merchant.

You will see a notification pip on the Merchant when new offers are available or when active offers only have 1 hour remaining

The Swap Hero button has been moved to the top system bar so you can now swap your hero from anywhere!

Quest Pass has been moved from the bottom to sit alongside the Holiday events on the main Hero menu

The Battle Button in the bottom right corner that will take you straight back to your Favorite Battle mode (selected in the Battle Menu)

Battles Menu

All battle modes are now accessible through a single Battles Menu

Your selected favorite mode will appear at the front of the Battles menu list for ease of access!

Inventory Rework

The inventory system was in need of a rework.

It was complex, difficult to find what you needed to, didn’t feel good to use and needed a visual overhaul.

The vault has been streamlined significantly and works in tandem with your equipped slots

Items now highlight when you select the slot you would like to equip something to

Comparing items is now a much more smooth and intuitive process



You can filter items in a much broader and more visually helpful way and items can be filtered with a text field



Your equipped minions can now also be changed within this inventory menu.



Press the ? button to swap between a preview of your hero, and your hero’s stats.



When we were looking at changing the Inventory, we could see it was far too easy to accidentally salvage an item you didn’t intend to and it was too difficult to mass salvage

Selecting ‘Salvage’ on any item will now bring up a Mass Salvage option

Favorited items can be selected for Salvage but you will get a warning message before being able to proceed with the final Salvage

Quality of Life

Disease is more prominent in 1.3 than in any of our prior updates. As a result, it was the first time we had really encountered it extensively in-game… And it wasn’t much fun to not be able to cast any non-Ultimate spells for the duration of Disease. So, we decided to tune it slightly!

Diseased heroes lose 12 Ultimate Spell Power per turn, while diseased enemies lose 12 Spell Mana per turn

UI

Pips no longer show on the header bar chat icon for global messages, but you'll still see the chat icon light up when you get a new message

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

1.2 Mini-Boss “Hellion” was causing a Null Reference Exception on Entry

Dragonking Set I bonus was causing errors

Bloodfang Crit Chance Bonus Calculation was inconsistent

Should now update correctly to reflect the board state.

Multiple effects which affect a Big Gem’s level on creation would result in an incorrect final level

I.e Royal I Set bonus interacting with the Bone III Set bonus.

UI

Fixed Co-op difficulty selection showing Difficulty XI

Invite from Kingdom to Party was soft locking

Fixed Camera focus points being incorrectly centered in world map transitions

Gear Set bonuses were overlapping

Daemon’s Eye from the Ultimate Cache in the Seasonal Event, was not displayed in your Wallet under Relics

Gem cost to skip a Follower’s timer would be incorrect at the very start of their action

Eveline no longer says that she restricts other Follower’s rarity

Enemy portraits were overlapping in co-op battles

PvP Score & Defence Totals were displaying incorrectly

Visual

There is no longer a tall dwarf in PvP (We’re sorry)

Enemy variants and boss variants should now display the correct portrait in battle

Other

Players are now limited to earning a maximum of 20 ingots a week and Ingots Earned is no longer reset when changing Kingdoms

Eveline no longer randomly crafts Seasonal Relics

Shaman or Mercenary Season skins were displaying as purchased when they were locked

Known Issues

Salvage UI fails to load after dismissing the warning 'unable to salvage last weapon' pop up message

Global Mail with No Rewards still shows Rewards to Collect

Sound effects delay in sped up battles

Mass Salvaging Minions doesn’t update the display

At times when returning to the anchor menu, the chat icon can incorrectly show a pip indicating 9 new messages, even if there aren't any