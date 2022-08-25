 Skip to content

Coronation update for 25 August 2022

Patch 0.24.11

Changes:

  • Huge thanks to Fylkir Valdr for providing us the complete set of new UI, hopefully its more pleasing to the eyes! 😄
  • Unfortunately, the Netherlands server did not prove to be better, so we have shifted back to Singapore.
  • Dangerous Lands quests require the lower difficulty one to be completed first.
  • Dangerous Lands quests require a minimum active population of 15 (Easy), 20 (Normal), Hard (25), Nosajimiki (30) before they can be accepted.

Fixes:

  • Villagers not returning back to work after engaging enemies previously.
  • Mobs dealing double damage.

