Patch 0.24.11

Changes:
- Huge thanks to Fylkir Valdr for providing us the complete set of new UI, hopefully its more pleasing to the eyes! 😄
- Unfortunately, the Netherlands server did not prove to be better, so we have shifted back to Singapore.
- Dangerous Lands quests require the lower difficulty one to be completed first.
- Dangerous Lands quests require a minimum active population of 15 (Easy), 20 (Normal), Hard (25), Nosajimiki (30) before they can be accepted.
Fixes:
- Villagers not returning back to work after engaging enemies previously.
- Mobs dealing double damage.
