Desktop Girlfriend update for 25 August 2022

The new version is now available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed several bugs
-Optimized the function, now you can record the selected Steam Workshop character, and the next time you start the game, the last selected Steam Workshop character will be used.

