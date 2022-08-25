Update Notes Aug 22

Additions
- Added UI scale setting.
- Added ball zoom setting. To see the change live, make sure the ball is in control before launching the settings page.
- Added a key rebinding page in the settings. (Duplicate protection is still a WIP)
Changes
-
UI Sound resources optimizations.
-
Settings page now uses alphanumeric text.
-
Few changes to the Summary page.
-
Removed mouse cursor, navigation controls and redundant pause menu screen.
- Just press the back\cancel buttons to navigate back in menus and skip cutscenes (without prompt).
Fixes
- Pointer input is now disabled when the cursor is not visible. Preventing it from unexpectedly highlighting UI items. (This issue was fixed prior mouse cursor removal)
- Fixed a potential issue preventing UI sounds in settings page to play when the main menu scene is not the first scene that loads. (which is not currently possible anyway) :)
- Fixed bypassing level boundaries while shield ability is up.
- Fixed game controls will not get disabled when the game is paused. Causing the ball to jump as soon as the game unpauses if the jump button was pressed while the game was paused.
Changed files in this update