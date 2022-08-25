- Added an index output to the Button Matrix.
- Added a stand-alone Sandbox Mode volume control in the settings menu.
- Fixed a runtime error with the 'restore last deleted module' feature.
- Minor improvements to some graphics and translations.
The Signal State update for 25 August 2022
v.1.31a patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update