 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Signal State update for 25 August 2022

v.1.31a patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9383739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an index output to the Button Matrix.
  • Added a stand-alone Sandbox Mode volume control in the settings menu.
  • Fixed a runtime error with the 'restore last deleted module' feature.
  • Minor improvements to some graphics and translations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1577621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1577622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link