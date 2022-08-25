 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Erroneous update for 25 August 2022

0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9383638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can no longer see your cosmetics through the Sniper scope
-Grenades now work in the tutorial
-Noclip no longer carries through levels
-Erroneous hat no longer casts a shadow
-Noclip can now go through invisible walls
-Jetpacks staying on is fixed
-Fixed Cosmetic Menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964142
  • Loading history…
Depot 1964143
  • Loading history…
Depot 1964144
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link