-You can no longer see your cosmetics through the Sniper scope
-Grenades now work in the tutorial
-Noclip no longer carries through levels
-Erroneous hat no longer casts a shadow
-Noclip can now go through invisible walls
-Jetpacks staying on is fixed
-Fixed Cosmetic Menu
Erroneous update for 25 August 2022
0.6.4
