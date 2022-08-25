VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

【Trigrav】

■Energy Shot

The Energy Shot is a long-range attack that does not consume any energy; it can continue to attack the enemy while moving.

It has fast attack speed and is well compatible with the attack matrix and energy JORMUNGAND and RAGNAROK.

Get the matrix can significantly improve the attack performance.

■ Wing Laser

The Wing Laser can continuously focus on the surrounding enemies and simultaneously destroy a number of enemies.

It can also be used to target a specific enemy and concentrate your fire.

■Gravity Ball

The Gravity Ball can be used to destroy the enemies en masse when a large of enemies are attacking the central core together.

The Gravity Sphere can also be used to chase enemies when the enemies are immobilized, and

restrain them for a long time.

It is powerful but has a long cooldown, so you need to be careful with the timing.

■Energy Blade

The Energy Blade can sweep ahead with high power and is very effective when faced with a large number of enemies.

The energy attack can produce one and a half times the damage on the enemies when they are without shields.

The Energy Shot is firstly used to break the shield, which can cause considerable damage.

The cooldown is also relatively short and consumes less energy, which is a very useful skill.

■Gungnir

Gungnir has both energy and physical properties.

It is very effective against Phantom Golem Scout and Phantom Golem Defense whose weakness is physical.

Additionally, it can cause stiffness when being hit. Collaborating with teammates to restrain the enemies for a prolonged period of time is achievable.

The moving action can be used to change the direction of travel during the attack.

It can drift from the side of a group of enemies to draw an arc to assault.

Attacking with Gungnir is not invincible, so you need to pay attention to avoid the enemy’s attack.

Although it is powerful, Gungnir has a long cooldown, which is better to be used at the right time.

Phantom Golem Scout



Phantom Golem Defense



【Black Rose】

■ Double Blade

The Double Sword can not consume energy and attack multiple enemies in two successive attacks.

As fast as the Energy Shot, it is an excellent attack that is well compatible with the attack matrix and energy JORMUNGAND and RAGNAROK.

It is easy to trigger PYTHON’s stiffness effect since it is a melee attack.

It is possible to frequently put the enemy in a stiff state.

■ Sonic Blade

The Sonic Blade is a valuable long-range attack for Black Rose, which is mainly a melee attack.

It can sweep through a group of enemies.

When being hit, it not only causes damage but also reduces the movement speed of the enemy.

The cooldown is also relatively short and it consumes less energy, making it a very useful skill.

■ Immortal Dance

The Immortal Dance can move at high speed to quickly approach the supporting door and the central core of the crisis.

The state of launch is invincible and can be used for emergency evasion.

It can be used to forcefully approach the enemies who are attacking, using itself as bait.

■ Bloodsucker

The Bloodsucker can instantly approach the enemy for two powerful attacks.

It is easy to deal a fatal blow to a dying enemy or a turret with low stamina.

It has a regeneration effect at the end of the attack, which means the player has to be aware that he will be wounded while attacking.

■ Fatal Claw

The Fatal Claw is a short-range dash ahead by spreading the adhesive plates on both shoulders.

When it hits an enemy in a short range, it can perform a high-speed combo that draws in the surrounding area and causes significant damage.

The enemy is in a stiff state during the attack, with considerable restraining power.

The Fatal Claw is extremely powerful for the moment, but its linear attack movement is difficult to hit the enemy, which needs to be combined with teammates’ slow or stiff attack.

It has a short cooldown and can be used when breaking turrets or confronted by strong enemies.

The launch range of the Fatal Claw is a linear

The performance of the special devices can be switched on/off in the Settings

