MerFight update for 25 August 2022

Tiny Update: MerFight 0.36.6

General
Lowered online input delay from 4 to 2. Long-term goal is to allow players to set the delay they want.
Attempt at clearing server cache to prevent lag issues during long, online sets.
Minor visual changes to Drargos and Rho's stages.

