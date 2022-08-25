Update Notes - August 24, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9383473 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Another large update. Thanks all for continued feedback, most of the changes are coming from your forum posts and reviews.

New Animations - These have been added (though still work in progress) for staff tasks as well as customers. Gamblers will gamble a bit more, drinkers sitting down will visit a bit more, bouncers will look a bit more menacing, bartenders will do a bit more behind the counter, etc...

Removed the snap-to default for wall decorations. Now decorators can be more creative placing lights, pictures, animal heads, and more on their walls!

Price Screen - This has been added as a button in the Saloon Screen. From here, prices can be adjusted for Food, Drink, Opium, Coffee, and Cigars. Increase prices can cause a decrease of opinion from a townsperson consuming that item while decreasing prices can cause an increase in opinion.

Lost Customers - These are now tallied daily based on why they didn't enter your saloon and can be seen on the Saloon screen (look for a hat icon).

Fixed a bug with the second floor deleting if stairs are deleted (full game only)

Fixed bug with Sheriff model not being the cowboy default.

Fixed bugs where selling a dart board would allow you to keep the bonus

Can no longer move occupied chairs

Can no longer stack wall items such as pictures and sconces

Fixed blackmail bug tied to research

Fixed bug with staff members standing in street aimlessly if their station (a bed, or piano, or bar for example) cannot be reached

More to come!