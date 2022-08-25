- Improve the situation that the Ferdinand and Mouse are easy to get stuck with other vehicles
- Fixed Ferdinand and Mouse being attacked without damage
- Fixed AI tanks of H35 not attacking
- Fixed the camouflage not displayed correctly after some AI tanks were destroyed
Panzer Knights update for 25 August 2022
Issue fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
