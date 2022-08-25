 Skip to content

Panzer Knights update for 25 August 2022

Issue fixed

Build 9383424 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Improve the situation that the Ferdinand and Mouse are easy to get stuck with other vehicles
  • Fixed Ferdinand and Mouse being attacked without damage
  • Fixed AI tanks of H35 not attacking
  • Fixed the camouflage not displayed correctly after some AI tanks were destroyed

