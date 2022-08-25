Gamba Rebalance (Buffs)

Gamba Rebalance
- All Invasion bosses now drop a significant amount of Gamba (Gambling currency that can be spent at the Gambler in town for potentially very powerful items).
- Significantly increased the amount of Gamba dropped from Goblins.
- Gamba drops now scale significantly with Invasion Level.
Specifics
Base Gamba Drop (Level 35) = Minimum 150 Gamba
Minimum Gamba per drop increased by 20 per Invasion Level
Level 40 = Minimum 250 Gamba
Level 45 = Minimum 350 Gamba
Level 50 = Minimum 450 Gamba
Changed files in this update