Rune Knights update for 25 August 2022

Gamba Rebalance (Buffs)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gamba Rebalance

  • All Invasion bosses now drop a significant amount of Gamba (Gambling currency that can be spent at the Gambler in town for potentially very powerful items).
  • Significantly increased the amount of Gamba dropped from Goblins.
  • Gamba drops now scale significantly with Invasion Level.

Specifics

Base Gamba Drop (Level 35) = Minimum 150 Gamba

Minimum Gamba per drop increased by 20 per Invasion Level

Level 40 = Minimum 250 Gamba
Level 45 = Minimum 350 Gamba
Level 50 = Minimum 450 Gamba

